City preparing for May local elections

The elections, which take place on May 5, will be the second set of polls to be held in the city during the pandemic.

A number of changes will be brought in for this year’s elections, most notably to improve postal voting and to improve ballot box receipts.

In a report to the council’s Governance and Ethics Committee, the council’s Electoral Services Manager Laura Noonan said: “The Election Board, chaired by the Returning Officer, now meets on a monthly basis all year round.

“A detailed risk register is reviewed at each board meeting. They key risk relating to this election continues to be operating in a Covid-secure environment.

“Local Public Health guidance has been sought and the planning for these elections will be based on the same principles for the 2021 elections – in particular informing voters that they have a choice between conducting it in person and absent voting.

“Voters will be allowed to bring their own pen or pencil and maximum ventilation and social distancing will be in operation in polling stations, as well as the use of perspex screens where appropriate, hand sanitiser, regular cleaning, mandatory lateral flow tests for staff and the use of face masks.

“Since December 10 last year, everyone entering a polling station and count venue is legally required to wear a face covering unless they are exempt,” added the report.

“Services in conjunction with Public Health and Health and Safety arrangements will be shared in more detail in March.

“The Returning Officer will be holding a candidates and agents briefing on March 7 and there will be also be a candidates and agents briefing after the nomination period on April 8.

“Last year candidates were encouraged to submit scanned copies of nomination forms in advance for checking. This process worked well, and this option will be available for them to do again this year before formally submitting their nomination papers,” said the report.

Notice of Election will be published on March 9 and the nomination

period will run from 10am on March 24 until 4pm on April 5.

The deadline to register to vote is April 14, with the deadline to apply to vote by post at 5pm on April 19 and by proxy at 5pm on April 25.

There is currently a £192,000 budget set aside to cover the cost of local elections each year.