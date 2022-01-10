Tributes paid to popular former mayor

Gurcharan Singh Sidhu

The Sandwell flag at the Council House in Oldbury has also been lowered as a mark of respect for the former councillor, who was born in 1933 in Sidhwan Bet, Punjab, India, and came to live in England in June 1964.

He became a British national in March 1970 - finally settling in West Bromwich in 1974 - and taught at both Albion Road Junior School in Willenhall and at Ryders Green School in West Bromwich.

In 1983 he took up a role as a chief racial equality officer working towards better race relations in Sandwell.

Alderman Sidhu represented Greets Green and Lyng ward on the council for 32 years, between 1986 and 2018, before retiring due to ill health.

He was mayor of Sandwell in 2007 and 2008 and during his time as a councillor acted as chairman of the education and audit committees and served on numerous other committees.

These included the West Bromwich Town Improvement Board, Licensing Committee, Adult Social Care Scrutiny Board and Six Towns Scrutiny Committee.

Alderman Sidhu leaves a wife, two sons and four grandchildren.

Sandwell Council leader, Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, said: “Alderman Sidhu passionately believed in a fairer, more equal society and spent his life working for this. He was dedicated to social equality, race equality and equality of opportunity.

“He worked tirelessly for many years to achieve these goals to make Sandwell a more equal and better place to live.”

Councillor Iqbal Padda, cabinet member for regeneration and growth, who also represents Greets Green and Lyng, said: “Alderman Sidhu was my mentor, very close friend and a great motivator for the community.

“He always believed in community cohesion.

“He was not just a friend, he was more like a guide and father figure to me, who has always inspired me to do something positive for our local communities. He was honest, decent and a very committed human being, father and husband.