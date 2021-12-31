We must focus on a brighter future after crisis year - region's council leaders

Bosses in the Black Country and Staffordshire issued the rallying cry as they heaped praise on the NHS, frontline workers and other pandemic heroes.

And they have encouraged people to get their coronavirus vaccines as soon as possible – after praising the “phenomenal” roll-out – to keep people safe.

Councillor Mike Bird, leader of Walsall Council, said: “We have had another year of living with Covid in 2021 and Walsall continues to face the challenges with strength and resilience.

“As leader of the council, I am very proud of the range of support that the council, partners and volunteers have provided in the borough, keeping people safe. We must continue to work together to see this pandemic through.

“I encourage anyone that is yet to get their Covid vaccines or booster to get them as soon as possible for a positive start to 2022 – I look forward to a safe and prosperous [new year] for our residents in the borough.”

Councillor Ian Brookfield, leader of Wolverhampton Council, said: “Our city motto is ‘Out of Darkness, Commeth Light’ and I think our community spirit reflects that as so many people have been out there to help each other. Every time I look at social media, I find stories of people helping others and I think you can have anything really good come out of a bad situation, which I think we’ve certainly benefitted from that in our city.

Ian Brookfield, pictured at the local elections in 2021, is the leader of Wolverhampton Council

“Next year, I would like to see things quieten down and become more peaceful to bring some more normality for everyone, especially our children, who have been through so much in the last two years. Long term next year, we want people to talk to us and let us help them and I think it’s the duty of me and my group to make sure we can help as many people as possible.”

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council, said: “It has been another very challenging year for this borough where many people have relied on council services more than ever before. I am proud of the way the council, particularly our frontline workers, has responded to that ensuring services are available for people when they need them. I am also extremely grateful to the residents, volunteers, businesses, schools and many more who have rolled up their sleeves and helped us get through the pandemic.

Councillor Patrick Harley, leader of Dudley Council

“But we have a very bright future ahead of us. Our ambitious £1billion regeneration programme has continued at pace and includes Midland Metro, Very Light Rail innovation, a university campus, a new leisure centre and much more. We have also applied for City Status as part of the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations. This sets out very clearly that we have very high standards and ambitions for this borough and will take every opportunity to celebrate our proud history and bright future.

“We have also drawn up a robust plan for millions of pounds worth of investments in adult social care, roads, security, the environment and much more from next year which will, I am sure, be welcomed by people across the borough.

“Working together, I am confident that we can all help create a vibrant, thriving borough and bounce back from the challenges bigger, better and bolder than ever before.”

Councillor Kerrie Carmichael, leader of Sandwell Council, said: “All of us are looking back on another difficult year and in particular my heart goes out to anyone who has lost a loved one. Like everyone else, I have spent 2021 finding new ways of doing things: working, shopping, talking to friends and family and all the other things that we don’t take for granted any more.”

Councillor Patrick Farrington, leader of Stafford Borough Council, said: “We must not lose sight of how difficult this year has been for so many of our residents – many will have lost loved ones too soon. And businesses have gone under, or are struggling, although I am pleased we were able to help many survive, and indeed thrive, distributing millions of pounds to them and providing other support.

Patrick Farrington is the leader of Stafford Borough Council

“All will be looking forward to seeing the back of 2021 with the wish for a better 2022.”

Councillor Alan White, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: “A year ago, I am sure we all hoped to have emerged from the pandemic by now. And while we are in a much stronger position than last Christmas thanks to the phenomenal vaccine roll-out, we must still recognise the risks that Covid and the Omicron variant pose.

“We continue to work with our NHS partners to get jabs in people’s arms as fast as we can, to help stop the spread, and make sure we support our businesses, communities, and residents through.

“Although it has been a difficult end to the year, and there is much uncertainty ahead, despite the challenges of 2021, much has been achieved and I look forward to the year ahead with real optimism.