Government is 'failing' to back British industry over Covid-19 vaccines being manufactured elsewhere

Warley MP John Spellar

John Spellar made the claim after Ministers revealed contracts had been signed for 60 million additional doses of Moderna and 54 million Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

The doses will come from various European countries in line with existing Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency-approved production procedures.

The Warley MP said: "I was disappointed but not surprised to be told once again that they will be produced abroad. Ministers and their civil servants seem to have learned nothing from the last two years and are still putting at risk security of supply and jobs.

"Even in a high-tech area such as this they are still refusing to back British industry and enterprise "

The Government has said the new contracts with Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, signed earlier this month, were "accelerated" in light of the Omicron variant – and the deals include access to modified vaccines if they are needed to combat the new virus, or any future variants.

The additional doses are for 2022 and 2023 and is in addition to the 35 million additional doses of Pfizer/BioNTech ordered in August for delivery in the second half of next year, and the 60 million Novavax and 7.5 million GSK/Sanofi doses expected in 2022.

Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid said at the time: "Thanks to the Vaccines Taskforce, we have an excellent track record of securing the vaccines the country needs to keep this virus at bay.