Boris Johnson: 'I take responsibility for North Shropshire by-election defeat'

Boris Johnson

Speaking during a visit to a vaccination centre in Hillingdon, the Prime Minister said: "Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result.

"I totally understand people's frustrations. I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire. In all humility I have got to accept that verdict.

"I understand that what voters want us, as the Government, to be doing at all times is to focus on them and their priorities."

Answering questions from reporters, Mr Johnson added: "I'm responsible for everything that the Government does and of course I take personal responsibility."

Asked which things going wrong under his watch were to blame for the defeat, he said: "I think that people are frustrated and I understand that...

"Basically what's been going wrong... is that in the last few weeks some things have been going very well, but what the people have been hearing... is just a constant litany of stuff about politics and politicians and stuff that isn't about them and isn't about the things that we can do to make life better.

"And so to that extent, of course, you're right - and I think the job of the Government is to make people like you... interested in the booster rollout and in skills and in housing, and in everything else that we're doing.

"And unfortunately, you're totally right, we haven't been able to get the focus on those issues."

The Prime Minister added: "I think my job is to get over what we're doing more effectively and to show people that, as a result of the fastest vaccine rollout and the fastest booster rollout in Europe, that we've got more jobs than before the pandemic began...

"I've got to put my hands up and say 'Have I failed to get that message across in the last few weeks? Has it been obscured by all this other stuff?' Yes, I'm afraid it has."

Mr Johnson has said he needs to "fix" issues like the reported Number 10 parties and the funding of the refurbishment of the No 10 flat.

"Those questions are exactly the kind of questions about politics and politicians and all those kind of things, the running of government, that I'm going to have to fix of course," he said.