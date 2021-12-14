MPs call for major changes to key Online Safety Bill

Suzanne Webb MP is part of the committee proposing changes to the bill

MPs sitting on the Joint Committee on the draft Online Safety Bill have proposed major changes in a landmark report, which they claim will ensure big tech firms are forced to take responsibility for what happens on their platforms.

The committee, which includes Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb, concluded that big tech firms had failed to self-regulate and must face sanctions if new mandatory codes of practice are breached.

Ofcom's powers to investigate, audit and fine companies should be increased, the report said, while the bill should also cover paid-for advertising, cyberflashing and content promoting self-harm.

Pornography sites will have legal duties to keep children off them regardless of whether they host user-to-user content, and the deliberate sending of flashing images to people with photosensitive epilepsy – known as Zach's Law – would be banned.

Mrs Webb said: "These are ground breaking proposals that will radically alter the landscape for big tech who have failed in their duty to protect people online for far too long.

"The changes we propose make it absolutely clear that tech companies need to be responsible for what is happening on their platforms and with serious sanctions if they fail to do so.

"This could be a gamechanger for policing the internet and I believe it is what the public wants to see happen."

Mrs Webb said during the preparation of the report she had heard "heart-breaking stories" of online harm. She welcomed Zach’s Law being part of the proposed changes and the recommendation that cyberflashing be made illegal.

"Enough is enough and time is up for the tech giants," she added. "They seemed to me to be only interested in making billions, not keeping people safe from harm.

"However, this report makes it clear that tough laws can be made and I very much hope the Government puts all these proposals into the bill."

Tech giants have expressed support for the recommendations, with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp welcoming the latest work.

"We have long called for new rules to set high standards across the internet and are pleased the Online Safety Bill is moving forward," a Meta spokesperson said.

"While we already have strict policies against harmful content on our platforms, regulations are needed so that private companies aren't making so many important decisions alone.

"We look forward to continuing the discussion with the government, Parliament and the rest of the industry."