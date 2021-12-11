'Something rotten' at the heart of Government: MP lashes out at PM

Pat McFadden MP

Pat McFadden said Prime Minister Boris Johnson wanted the public to think all politicians were "a bunch of knaves and crooks" – so "no scandal matters".

The Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury said there was a "culture of impunity" surrounding Mr Johnson who believed rules "are for others, not for him".

It comes after the Prime Minister ordered an investigation into the Downing Street party, but said he was reassured there was no party and no Covid-19 rules were broken.

Mr McFadden, who represents Wolverhampton South East, said: "The culture that permitted a Christmas party in No 10 at the height of nationwide restrictions comes directly from the Prime Minister himself.

"It is a culture of impunity that believes rules are for others, not for him. He has gotten away with it his whole life, so he thinks he can behave like that as our Prime Minister.

"If he gets found out, the instinct is to obfuscate, deviate, try to change the subject. Anything but tell the actual truth. And if things get really bad make sure someone else takes the rap or cleans up the mess – in this case his former press secretary. And now we have the absurdity of a civil service inquiry into whether or not there was a party when almost everyone in No 10 will know what happened and because he can’t bear to tell the truth."

The MP said the issue was "far more" than a Christmas party as he cited the public outcry of the Government's handling of then-North Shropshire MP Owen Paterson, who was found to have broke parliamentary rules by lobbying ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

Mr Johnson had whipped his MPs to support an amendment which paused judgement in the Paterson case while the system for policing MPs' behaviour was overhauled, but carried out a U-turn and promised a new vote before Mr Paterson later resigned.

Mr McFadden added: "This culture of impunity is about far more than a Christmas party. It’s a corrosion at the heart of Government. It is why there is one chaotic episode after another. It’s the same culture that tried to rip up the Parliamentary rules about MPs lobbying until the public outcry forced him to change his mind. It’s the same culture that makes one promise after another whether it’s on tax or new railway lines and then just rips them up and tries to move on.

"Boris Johnson is desperate for the public to think all politicians are the same, that they are all a bunch of knaves and crooks. That way no scandal matters. That way we become a country without shame. That way truth doesn’t matter. That way he can get away with it and never take responsibility for anything. There is something rotten at the heart of Government and as long as he is there this will not stop."

Mr Johnson, speaking to MPs on Wednesday during Prime Minister's Questions, said he understood and shared the anger up and down the country at seeing No. 10 staff "attempting to make light of lockdown measures".

He said: "I can understand how infuriating it must be to think that the people who have been setting the rules have not been following the rules, because I was also furious to see that clip [of a senior aide joking about it]. I apologise unreservedly for the offence that it has caused up and down the country, and I apologise for the impression that it gives.

"I repeat that I have been repeatedly assured since these allegations emerged that there was no party and that no Covid rules were broken. That is what I have been repeatedly assured.