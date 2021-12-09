Tory MPs welcome No 10 party investigation as the right way forward

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain what went on in Downing Street last Christmas

After days of Downing Street denials that a party took place last year, Mr Johnson was forced to announce an investigation as well as pledging to pass evidence to police.

It comes as it was announced a Whitehall party reportedly instigated by former education secretary Gavin Williamson and held in the lead-up to Christmas last year will form part of the inquiry into a gathering in Number 10.

Advisor Allegra Stratton last night resigned after she and adviser Ed Oldfield, along with other aides, were filmed laughing about a “fictional” Downing Street party in December 2020.

Jane Stevenson, the Conservative MP for Wolverhampton North East, said she doesn’t think the gathering in Downing Street “was a party as such” – but has called for anyone who broke the rules to be sanctioned.

She said she believed it had involved office staff and civil servants but remained unclear over the details.

The MP said: “I welcome the Prime Minister’s announcement that there will be a full investigation. I hope this will be done quickly. If there was an illegal gathering in the offices of Number 10 the people involved should face consequences.

"I've followed all of the rules because I've told others to do the same, so I think if they broke the rules they should be sanctioned – everyone should be following the guidance."

Ms Stevenson added she understood many people had spent time away from loved ones, missed family events and suffered from loneliness and isolated as a result of Covid-19 measures.

She added: "With a new variant now circulating it is important we take up the offer of booster jabs. We don't have all the information on Omicron yet, but we do know that booster jabs will help limit its impact. Please take up your jab as soon as you can."

Suzanne Webb, Conservative MP for Stourbridge, added: "The Prime Minister has apologised in Parliament and ordered an investigation. My understanding is the Cabinet Secretary will report back very soon.