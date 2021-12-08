Downing Street 'Christmas party': Live reaction from region's MPs to growing scandal

Boris Johnson is under pressure to explain what went on in Downing Street last Christmas. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

In the leaked footage former press secretary Allegra Stratton can be seen laughing as she appeared to rehearse answers to questions from colleagues posing as journalists in a mock media briefing.

Boris Johnson is now facing calls to “come clean” about the alleged party at No 10 during lockdown restrictions last year as the Government refused to send a minister to defend its position on television.

The Mirror has also reported that former education secretary, and South Staffordshire MP, Gavin Williamson threw a party and delivered a short speech at the event, which took place on December 10 while London was in Tier 2, which banned social mixing between households.