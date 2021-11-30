Black Country MP Pat McFadden returns to the frontbench in Starmer's reshuffle

Wolverhampton South East MP Pat McFadden has been promoted

The Wolverhampton South East MP is the new Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury, marking his return to frontline politics after an absence of nearly six years.

The former Shadow City Minister succeeds Bridget Phillipson, who is the new Shadow Education Secretary.

Mr McFadden was last on Labour's frontbench in January 2016, when he was sacked by then leader Jeremy Corbyn.

He previously served as Business Minister in Gordon Brown's government and was a political advisor to Tony Blair.

His role will involve scrutinising the work of his opposite number, Conservative MP Simon Clarke, over issues including public expenditure, infrastructure spending and pensions.

The reshuffle saw a number of Starmer loyalists promoted to key positions.

They include Yvette Cooper, who has been appointed Shadow Home Secretary for a second time, replacing Nick Thomas-Symonds, who has taken over as Shadow International Trade Secretary.

Lisa Nandy is the new Shadow Communities Secretary, and Jonathan Reynolds takes over from former Labour leader Ed Miliband as Shadow Business Secretary.

Wes Streeting has been promoted to Shadow Health Secretary, replacing Jonathan Ashworth, who has become Shadow Work and Pensions Secretary.

Louise Haigh has been handed the top shadow transport brief, and David Lammy has been promoted to Shadow Foreign Secretary.

Emily Thornberry, one of the few remaining relics from Mr Corbyn's time at the helm, is the new Shadow Attorney-General.