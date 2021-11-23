North Shropshire by-election: MP who mixed up counties jokes about geography

Eddie Hughes mistakenly said he was in 'North Staffs' while was out campaigning in Wem ahead of the North Shropshire by-election.
The Conservative MP for Walsall North has laughed off the blunder, saying: "My geography is not great."
Housing and rough sleeping minister Mr Hughes hit the streets with Tory candidate Neil Shastri-Hurst ahead of the December 16 poll, which was called after Owen Paterson stood down following a lobbying scandal.
The Conservative candidate is defending a majority of almost 23,000 and is up against 13 other candidates.