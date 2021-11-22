Shock as Labour councillor suddenly dies

Councillor Penny Holbrook tragically died this week

The Labour group announced the shock death of the 43-year-old Stockland Green councillor today (Monday).

The group tweeted: "We are sad to share the news that our much-respected colleague Penny Holbrook has passed away. Our thoughts are with everyone who knew and loved her."

A statement from Councillor Holbrook's family said: "We are devastated to announce the death of our beloved Penny.

"As you will appreciate this has come as a huge shock to Penny's family, friends and loved ones. We are heartbroken by the news."

Lozells Labour Councillor Waseem Zaffar said: "Penny Holbrook was a dear friend, an outstanding member of the Labour family & an incredible public servant for the people of Stockland Green & Birmingham.

"Since learning of her tragic death, I’m in shock. My condolences to her family and friends."

Glebe Farm Labour Councillor John Cotton added: "Penny. My wonderful, witty and joyous friend for over 20 years. You lit up our lives with laughter, love and friendship. In words and deeds you inspired us to be better, bolder, braver in everything we did.

"Our world is a darker place without you. I am just utterly heartbroken."