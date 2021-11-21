Walsall MP 'in wrong county' as he gets name of by-election constituency wrong

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes has been out campaigning in North Shropshire, but got the name of the constituency wrong

On Saturday Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes was on the campaign trail in Wem, drumming up support for Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, who is aiming to keep the seat blue.

Mr Hughes tweeted a couple of photos from his visit, including one with Dr Shastri-Hurst and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden, along with a message of support.

However, he got the name of the constituency wrong, saying he had been campaigning in the North Staffs by-election.

Very positive day campaigning in Wem for the North Staffs by-election. 🗳

Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst would be an excellent MP, and already has a proven track record of public service.#Conservatives pic.twitter.com/t7kGla0aDa — Eddie Hughes MP (@EddieHughes4WN) November 20, 2021

The error has not gone unnoticed, with dozens of people picking up on it.

One person replied: "Now @EddieHughes4WN which by-election are you fighting in? North Staffs or North Shropshire? The UK is so large and complex!"

Another person asked: "Why are you North Staffs?? The by election is in North Shropshire. I know your candidate is from Birmingham but this is ridiculous," while a third comment simply said: "Wrong county."

Meanwhile one damming comment said: "Geography not a strong point amongst Tories. When I last looked Wem was still in North Shropshire.

"Perhaps because it’s north of Watford Tories have no idea about the rest of the country although pretty appalling when you consider Eddie Hughes is Tory MP for Walsall."

One Twitter user did suggest it was a genuine mistake, but questioned why Mr Hughes had not deleted the tweet which, as of Sunday morning, was still up.

"I am sure this is genuine, if rather unfortunate, mistake. But you wonder why it hasn't been deleted because it is quite awkward/disrespectful," they said.

A total of 14 candidates are standing in the North Shropshire by-election. They are:

Suzie Akers Smith, Independent

Andrea Christabel Allen, UKIP

Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU

Martin Edward Daubney, The Reclaim Party

Russell Fraser Dean, The Party Party

James Alexander Elliot, Heritage Party

Howling Lord Hope, The Official Monster Raving Looney Party

Earl Elvis Phillipe Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative

Yolande Ann Kenward, Independent

Duncan Alistair Kerr, Green Party

Helen Margaret Lillian Morgan, Liberal Democrats

Neil Shastri Hurst, The Conservative Party

Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK

Ben Wood, Labour