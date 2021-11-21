Walsall MP 'in wrong county' as he gets name of by-election constituency wrong

By David Stubbings

A Conservative MP has made an embarrassing error while out supporting his party's candidate in the North Shropshire by-election.

Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes has been out campaigning in North Shropshire, but got the name of the constituency wrong
On Saturday Walsall North MP Eddie Hughes was on the campaign trail in Wem, drumming up support for Dr Neil Shastri-Hurst, who is aiming to keep the seat blue.

Mr Hughes tweeted a couple of photos from his visit, including one with Dr Shastri-Hurst and Tory chairman Oliver Dowden, along with a message of support.

However, he got the name of the constituency wrong, saying he had been campaigning in the North Staffs by-election.

The error has not gone unnoticed, with dozens of people picking up on it.

One person replied: "Now @EddieHughes4WN which by-election are you fighting in? North Staffs or North Shropshire? The UK is so large and complex!"

Another person asked: "Why are you North Staffs?? The by election is in North Shropshire. I know your candidate is from Birmingham but this is ridiculous," while a third comment simply said: "Wrong county."

Meanwhile one damming comment said: "Geography not a strong point amongst Tories. When I last looked Wem was still in North Shropshire.

"Perhaps because it’s north of Watford Tories have no idea about the rest of the country although pretty appalling when you consider Eddie Hughes is Tory MP for Walsall."

One Twitter user did suggest it was a genuine mistake, but questioned why Mr Hughes had not deleted the tweet which, as of Sunday morning, was still up.

"I am sure this is genuine, if rather unfortunate, mistake. But you wonder why it hasn't been deleted because it is quite awkward/disrespectful," they said.

A total of 14 candidates are standing in the North Shropshire by-election. They are:

  • Suzie Akers Smith, Independent

  • Andrea Christabel Allen, UKIP

  • Boris Been-Bunged, Rejoin EU

  • Martin Edward Daubney, The Reclaim Party

  • Russell Fraser Dean, The Party Party

  • James Alexander Elliot, Heritage Party

  • Howling Lord Hope, The Official Monster Raving Looney Party

  • Earl Elvis Phillipe Jesse, Freedom Alliance The Real Alternative

  • Yolande Ann Kenward, Independent

  • Duncan Alistair Kerr, Green Party

  • Helen Margaret Lillian Morgan, Liberal Democrats

  • Neil Shastri Hurst, The Conservative Party

  • Kirsty Walmsley, Reform UK

  • Ben Wood, Labour

Polling day is Thursday, December 16.

