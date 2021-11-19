Boris Johnson says investigation into Sandwell Council 'may be needed' after scandals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Government may have to probe the running of Sandwell Council

Speaking on a train through the Black Country, the Prime Minister said he was “very concerned” to hear about alleged corruption at Sandwell Council.

Asked about the possibility of a formal investigation into the governance of Sandwell Council, he said: “I’m very grateful you have asked me this. I have been told about this a couple of times now.

“Obviously we may need to step in and ensure that things are straightened out, but that is really a matter for [Local Government Secretary] Michael Gove."

He added: "I am very concerned to hear this. I think this is the third time this has been raised to me in the last couple of days. We are on it.”

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said: "I know that Michael Gove is taking a very, very close personal interest in this, and he has been briefed on the most recent things.

"It would only be fair to say I don’t think he has decided yet what to do. But he is definitely very close to it."

The Prime Minister’s remarks came after Sandwell Council confirmed that Rajbir Singh had stepped down as council leader and as a councillor for Bristnall.

Mr Singh said “personal reasons” were behind his decision, which could spark a leadership contest as the borough seeks its sixth leader in five years.

Councillor Maria Crompton has replaced him as interim leader, a role she also held when Yvonne Davies stood down as leader last year.

The council is also on the hunt for a new chief executive, and has been mired in scandal since the publication of the Wragge report in 2016.

This week it emerged that Sandwell Council undertook a consultation to force tenants to agree to changes to their tenancy agreements which could prevent legitimate complaints being made against the council on social media if implemented.

Shortly after Mr Singh’s appointment the council was embroiled in a scandal after school transport contracts worth more than £20 million were awarded to two firms owned by a former council employee.

A leaked review into the Wragge Report, which investigated corruption allegations in the borough, accused those carrying out the probe of racism, bias and political interference.

And an industrial dispute between waste disposal workers and Serco, which is contracted to operate waste services by Sandwell Council, continues to rumble on although threatened Christmas strikes have now been cancelled.