Wolverhampton councillor has whip restored after Labour group suspension bid fails

Councillor Celia Hibbert

Councillor Celia Hibbert was suspended from the Wolverhampton Labour group after councillors voted 33-9 in favour of her removal.

She has now been reinstated after an appeal to the regional Labour Party saw her suspension quashed.

It is understood she will instead receive a written warning over her conduct, following claims she had gone against the Labour group whip in relation to a senior leadership review, and encouraged others to do the same.

The fallout has seen Councillor Rita Potter stand down as chief whip on the city's Labour group.

A Labour source told the Star the move against Councillor Hibbert had been "botched beyond belief", with evidence provided against her said to be "insufficient" and no witnesses called during the appeal hearing.

A letter from Councillor Potter dated October 6 detailed a series of allegations against Councillor Hibbert, who represents Penn.

It said that on July 21 she had gone against the Labour group whip in a vote over a senior leadership review, and also encouraged other councillors to do the same.

The letter also alleged she had attempted to cross the floor and join the Conservatives – which both Councillor Hibbert and Tory leader Councillor Wendy Thompson vehemently deny.

At a meeting on October 24 Councillor Hibbert was suspended for 12 months, blocking her from attending group meetings and taking part in the decision making process.

Her appeal was upheld by the regional Labour Party at a meeting on November 6.

Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Ian Brookfield, said: "We don't comment on ongoing internal disciplinary procedures."

Councillor Val Evans has taken over as acting chief whip.