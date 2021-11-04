Shadow Chancellor: Lobbying scandal has undermined trust in British politics

Owen Paterson who has has resigned as the MP for North Shropshire

Rachel Reeves MP told the Star that the last 24 hours had been "dark hours" for democracy as she described Mr Paterson's conduct as "the very worst of politics".

North Shropshire Conservative MP Mr Paterson has quit the Commons after a backlash over Tory MPs voting against his suspension for breaking lobbying rules led to a Government u-turn.

Mrs Reeves, MP for Leeds West, was in the Black Country on Thursday as Mr Paterson resigned to visit Richardsons in Oldbury and Westfield Sportscars in Kingswinford.

She said: "I think the last 24 hours have been dark hours for British democracy and the undermining in trust in our system.

"We are there by the consent of the people and to serve the people. Taking hundreds of thousands of pounds to lobby is against the rules.

"Those rules are in place for a good reason, and we're there to serve our constituents, not private interests.

"Owen Paterson's behaviour is the very worst of politics.

"It reminds me of the 90s when the Conservative government became a byword for sleaze and corruption, and I'm afraid that those memories have now been revived and show that as far as the Conservatives are concerned, little has changed.

"Owen Paterson is absolutely right to resign, but it shouldn't have taken the backlash that we have seen over the last 24 hours to force him into this position.

"It was the only honourable thing left for him to do, but he should have done it months ago, not now."