More than £4 million for community projects across the Black Country and Staffordshire

A regeneration project at the old Chance Glassworks in Smethwick is one of the projects to receive funding

Ministers have confirmed £5m for eight schemes across the West Midlands Combined Authority (WMCA) area, while Staffordshire County Council has received more than £1.5m for three projects.

The Wolverhampton Voluntary Sector Council has received £719,703 and Black Country Talent Match – which helps young adults overcome barriers to employment – has been given £506,110.

A total of £597,936 has been allocated to the regeneration of the Chance Glassworks and Soho Foundry in Smethwick.

The Black Country 50 plus partnership has been given £849,835. Other projects include nearly £1m for a region-wide digital inclusion project and £519,000 for Works+, an employment support pilot.

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street said the cash, which the WMCA bid for from the UK Community Renewal Fund, was the latest in a string of major funding boosts for the region.

He said: "I’m delighted to see another £5million of Government funding won for the region, and particularly pleased to see projects in the Black Country benefit.

"The West Midlands Combined Authority has led on digital inclusion projects in particular, which is really important to support those who most need access to the opportunities that digital skills offer."

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb said the money would "change lives" and help communities and businesses across the region prosper.

She added: "This cash announcement shows there can be no doubt this Government is 100 per cent committed to levelling up.

"The Community Renewal Fund is an important part of that commitment and more than £5 million from it is now coming its way to our region to make a difference."

In Staffordshire, £219,300 was given to a carbon reduction programme, there was £751,560 for Staffordshire Means Back to Business and £538,385 for an innovation pathfinder scheme.

Overall 477 projects across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales received a share of £220m from the fund.