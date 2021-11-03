'They deserve answers!' - Furious Speaker hits out after ministers fail to respond to question on West Midlands Three

Lindsay Hoyle has called on ministers to respond to questions from MPs

Lindsay Hoyle said he was "absolutely appalled" that the message was not getting across in Parliament that MPs "deserve answers" from ministers.

He was responding to a point of order from West Midlands Labour MP Taiwo Owatemi, who told the House that despite asking a question to the Home Secretary on the West Midlands Three extradition case more than two weeks ago, she has still not received an answer.

The MP for Coventry North West had demanded answers on the case, which saw three British Sikhs from the region facing the death penalty if they had been extradited to India.

She said: "I asked her for information about what evidence was used to justify their arrest.

"The Home Secretary claimed she did not hear my question and she told me she would instead answer separately. Regretfully, this has not happened."

She added: "I take little point in the Home Office coming to this place to answer questions, if she doesn't do just that: answer the questions we asked."

Mr Hoyle reiterated the importance of MPs receiving the answers they need so they can represent their constituents.

He said: "I am absolutely appalled that we are still not getting the message across: Members of Parliament deserve answers.

"Myself and the Leader of the House are absolutely committed to ensure members quite rightly deserve to get their answers.

"If the minister gave such an undertaking to respond, that should have, of course, happened promptly without the honourable member having to keep pressing the Home Office for an answer."

He added: "I am gong to say it needs to be heard loud and clear, Members of Parliament of all sides quite rightly deserve answers to questions, especially if they are representing the constituents and we base this House on democracy.