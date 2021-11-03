Public urged to speak up on plans to cut councillors

South Staffordshire District Council is set to lose seven elected members due to boundary changes

South Staffordshire District Council will be reduced in size from 49 councillors to 42 under proposals put forward by the Boundary Commission.

The changes – which are set to come in from 2023 – will also see the number of wards slashed from 25 to 20, with all but three of the existing wards seeing their boundaries changed.

Councillor Roger Lees, leader of South Staffordshire District Council, said the authority would be considering the proposals "in detail" during the consultation period, which ends on January 10 next year.

He added: "I encourage members of the public to get involved and give their views as part of the consultation.

"This is an opportunity for communities to help shape their local elected member representation from 2023 onwards.

"The proposals are largely in accordance with the submissions put forward by the council earlier in the summer, but the detail will need to be worked through to ensure the final proposals truly reflect our communities identities."

Under the plans, all of Cheslyn Hay would be amalgamated, with one seat going, while Codsall would become one ward with three councillors, a net loss of one.

A new ward of Blymhill & Brewood would be created, taking up the current Brewood and Coven ward, as well as Bishops Wood, Weston-under-Lizard and Brineton, which are all currently part of the Wheaton Aston, Bishopswood and Lapley ward.

Another new ward, Penkridge North & Acton Trussell, would amalgamate the current wards of Penkridge West, and Penkridge North East & Acton Trussell, with the loss of one councillor.

The boundaries of three wards – Essington, Himley & Swindon and Huntington & Hatherton – will stay the same.

The Boundary Commission says the changes result in councillors representing roughly the same number of voters.

Councillor Bernard Williams, who represents Cheslyn Hay South on South Staffordshire District Council, said: "Some will look at this as possibly being a sensible way of doing it, but sadly some very good councillors will be lost."

Details of the proposals can be viewed at consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/27826.

People can give their views by email at reviews@lgbce.org.uk, or by writing to: The Review Officer (South Staffordshire), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.