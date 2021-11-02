Local authority to lose seven councillors under new boundary plans

South Staffordshire District Council is set to lose seven councillors

Under the proposals the number of elected members on South Staffordshire Council would decrease from 49 to 42. They would represent 20 wards instead of the current 25.

Six of the wards will have three councillors, 10 will have two councillors and there will be four wards with one councillor.

The boundaries of all but three wards – Essington, Himley & Swindon and Huntington & Hatherton – will change.

The planned changes will also see Saredon parish taken out of the same ward as Cheslyn Hay, and replaced with a small part of the Great Wyrley parish.

The commission says the changes, which are out to a second consultation until January 2022, will mean councillors represent roughly the same number of voters.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the commission, has urged residents to take part in the latest consultation.

He said: "We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions."