Black Country MP accuses Chancellor of burying £1.7bn stealth tax on self-employed

By Peter MadeleyPublished: Last Updated:

A Black Country MP has accused ministers of hiding a "£1.7 billion stealth tax" on the self-employed in the Budget.

Pat McFadden MP speaking in the Commons

Pat McFadden said the "extra tax rise" over the next few years was "buried in the Red Book" and would hit self-employed workers who were already struggling to cope with other tax hikes.

It comes after The Chartered Institute of Taxation (CIT) said that reforms to tax calculations for the self-employed will result in an acceleration of tax payments by businesses affected by the change, raising £1.7bn over the next five years.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak denied there were any extra tax rises for the self-employed and said the Government had provided "almost £30 billion of support to millions of self-employed" during the pandemic.

Speaking in the Commons, Wolverhampton South East MP Mr McFadden, the Shadow City Minister, said: "As well as all the tax rises on income and business that the Chancellor has announced in the past six months, buried in the Budget red book is a plan for a stealth tax on the self-employed of £1.7 billion over the next few years.

"After the past 18 months, when many self-employed people have had no help at all and when they're already being hit with other tax rises he's announced, why are the self-employed now being hit with this extra tax rise - which the Chancellor didn't even mention in his Budget speech last week?"

Mr Sunak said in response: “There were no extra taxes for the self-employed in last week’s Budget.

"[Mr McFadden] may be referring to a timing difference that was reflected in the Budget scorecard of previously announced policies.

"But with regard to the self-employed, I think actually take a moment to reflect on the fact that this government provided almost £30bn of support to millions of self-employed throughout the crisis and I’m very glad that we did so."

The CIT said reforms to how tax years are allocated could raise an extra £1.715bn between 2024-25 and 2026-27.

