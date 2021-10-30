MP aiming to break 'taboo' of discussing menopause as HRT costs set to fall

Suzanne Webb MP speaking in the Commons

Suzanne Webb MP makes no apologies for broaching a subject she admits is still seen as off limits in many areas of society.

Speaking in the Commons last week, the Conservative MP for Stourbridge told how she had often felt embarrassed about discussing the issue through fear of being "judged".

Now she says she is committed to educating those who think that being menopausal "indicates that a woman’s sell-by date has well and truly expired".

Mrs Webb has welcomed a cut of up to £200 a year in the cost of hormone replacement therapy (HRT) - a move she believes is recognition that the menopause is a "serious issue" that needs to be discussed more openly.

She told MPs: "Talking about the menopause is a big deal for women.

"It is for me. I feel that we often have to defend ourselves. We are very much judged on it and women are embarrassed about it, as am I.

“It is often not talked about, even between women. We just do not want to talk about it. Men are embarrassed about it, too.

“Look, we must talk about it. We have to educate those who sadly believe that a woman's identity is built only on biological fertility and educate those who think that being menopausal indicates that a woman’s sell-by date has well and truly expired.

"Well, to whoever said any of the above or thinks it: just look at the amazing number of women sitting on these benches who entered politics at their supposed sell-by date.

"We must talk about this so that it is no longer a taboo."

On Friday Health Secretary Sajid Javid signed off on amendments to the regulations in England to allow women on repeat prescriptions to pay one £9.35 charge for a 12-month supply of HRT or £18.70 if they are taking two hormones.

It could reduce the charge of those who pay monthly by around £200, or just under £100 for women who have a pre-payment certificate costing around £108.

Mrs Webb, who tried HRT herself, had supported a Private Members’ Bill put forward by Swansea East Labour MP Carolyn Harris calling for the treatment to be free for women in England.

"This is not quite free HRT," she said. "But it is a big way there and for me it was always about the principle of fairness and not the cost.

"Along with the Women’s Health Strategy, this is really positive news for women."