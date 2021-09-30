Walsall councillor accused of representing ward after seaside resort move

Councillor Angela Underhill (centre) celebrating her election win in May with Councillor Rose Burley and Valerie Vaz MP

Angela Underhill, who has been a councillor in the borough for more than two decades and currently represents Bentley and Darlaston North, is said to have moved to the east coast resort town ahead of the local elections in May.

Blakenall councillor Pete Smith has questioned how Councillor Underhill can perform her duties as an elected member while living 200 miles away from Walsall "beside the seaside".

He said: "If indeed she has moved to Great Yarmouth, how can she realistically do the job of a councillor?

"Although it is true to say that much of the work of a councillor heavily involves using telephone and internet, nevertheless a local councillor should surely be ideally living in the locality or at the very least in the borough.

"If she is living outside the borough she should resign and a by-election should be held."

Councillor Underhill was deselected for her seat ahead of May's elections, but was brought back into the fold at the eleventh hour by Labour's regional office.

Great Yarmouth Central Beach

She is believed to have returned to Walsall to campaign for her seat, which she won with a majority of 310, before once again departing.

Former borough mayor Councillor Underhill is currently vice-chair of the standards committee and receives an annual allowance of around £12,000.

She served Willenhall South from 1996 to 2010, before moving over to her current ward in 2012.

She would not confirm to the Star whether she lived in Walsall but said it was "not true" that she was in Great Yarmouth.

Councillor Underhill told the Star: "I've been a councillor for 24 years now and have attended all my meetings. I've always represented my constituents to the best of my ability and I'm still doing that."