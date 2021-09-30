Leader of crisis-stricken council to rope in firms to draft new business strategy

The leader of a crisis-stricken council has pledged to draft a new business strategy in a bid to spark job creation in a borough.

Councillor Rajbir Singh (centre) getting a book signed by former Labour PM Tony Blair at an event in 2019
In a speech at the Labour conference in Brighton, Councillor Rajbir Singh said Sandwell Council wanted to tap into the expertise of the business world to help it secure the jobs of the future.

The authority is mired in scandal over a school transport contract and is struggling to deal with industrial action by bin workers and leisure centre staff.

But Councillor Singh said he believed that Sandwell was well placed to lead a green industrial revolution.

He told delegates: "In Sandwell, we are starting a dialogue between business and the council.

"We need their expertise; they know how to create jobs and they know what type of skills are required.

"We want business managers, training providers, trades unions, and council officers to sit together and draft a business strategy.

"Sandwell led the first industrial revolution, we are ready to lead the Green Industrial Revolution."

Councillor Singh added his backing for Sir Keir Starmer, who he said could lead a Labour government that would put "jobs and prosperity first".

