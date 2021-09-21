Black Country MP handed position in key government ministry in reshuffle

Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb

Suzanne Webb has been appointed to the post of senior Parliamentary Private Secretary (PPS) at the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The Stourbridge MP, who was first elected in 2019, says she has been tasked with being the "eyes and ears" for MoD ministers in the House of Commons, ensuring MPs’ issues, concerns and questions are fed back.

She will serve under Ben Wallace MP, who kept his position as Defence Secretary in last week's reshuffle, which saw the West Midlands lose all of its Cabinet representation.

Mrs Webb said she was honoured to be given a position in "an absolutely key Government ministry".

She added: "One of the most important responsibilities of any administration is defence of the realm and I intend to work my socks off to help ministers and the Government in this area.

"The UK faces new and evolving threats all the time and it will continue to play its part in the rules-based system as shown by our recent AUKUS security pact with Australia and the United States."

She previously served as a PPS at the Department for International Trade.

Last week's reshuffle saw Boris Johnson sack Gavin Williamson as Education Secretary, while Amanda Milling was removed as Tory chair and Wolverhampton-born Robert Jenrick lost his position as Housing Secretary.

Mrs Milling has been appointed as a minister in the Foreign Office, where she joins Aldridge-Brownhills MP Wendy Morton.