NHS trusts slammed over 'pointless' diversity roles

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

Marco Longhi said it was a disgrace that hospital trusts across the country were splashing the cash on management roles that "do not deliver any benefits whatsoever to patients".

The Conservative MP for Dudley North said the money should be spent on doctors and nurses to help reduce spiralling waiting lists.

He highlighted a number of trusts which are currently advertising for "pointless" posts. They include Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SATH), which is looking to appoint a 'head of equality, diversity and inclusion' at an annual salary of up to £53,219.

Mr Longhi said: "We have the NHS saying they haven't got enough money, and we're being asked as taxpayers to contribute more to help pay for health and social care.

"But then we see these highly paid management roles – which do not deliver any benefits whatsoever to patients – are being being advertised at £75,000-a-year.

"The advertised posts are paid at a higher rate than most hospital clinical staff, and it's wrong. The extra money funding the NHS should go on doctors and nurses.

"The NHS complains about lack of resources and has ever higher waiting lists, yet they are wasting money on these pointless roles. It is a disgrace."

Mr Longhi said he plans to raise the issue in Parliament.