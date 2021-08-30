America's global dominance 'unshaken' despite botched Afghanistan withdrawal, says Lichfield MP

America's global dominance is being questioned after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan

Michael Fabricant said American supremacy on the world stage would continue "long into the future" as no other country was anywhere near powerful enough to take its place.

The US withdrawal from Afghanistan has been widely condemned after it was followed within days by the Taliban seizing control of the country.

But Lichfield MP Mr Fabricant said that although the crisis marked the United States' most humiliating moment on the world stage for more than 40 years, "reports of America's death are premature".

"America remains deceptively strong, and the foundations of its global dominance unshaken," he said.

Mr Fabricant said no other country could match the power of the US, with Russia struggling and China lagging behind in terms of GDP and military might.

"The only arena where China has a definitive edge is in terms of total military personnel, but infantry based battles will not win wars," he said.

"With this yawning gap in military capability which already exists between the two countries, it’s hard to avoid the conclusion that China cannot realistically hope to catch up in the foreseeable future."

He said China faced a "ticking time bomb of stagnant birth rates and an ageing population" and that its hostile actions in Hong Kong and against the Uyghurs had "only served to push developing powers such as India and Vietnam further into the arms of Uncle Sam".

"There is no 'Chinese Dream', no lofty ideals for its people to aspire to, merely communist dogma and imposed cultural homogeneity," he added.

"What many see in the West as order and self-assurance is simply a charade; a result of China’s closed society. We can only see what the Chinese Communist Party want us to see.

"While the horrific scenes of desperation at Kabul airport shames the US, they are also a reminder of something else: for all America’s warts and problems, people still risk their lives to try their hand at the American Dream.