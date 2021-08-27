Tributes paid to former Mayor of Sandwell who died aged 90

Mayor John Sullivan, pictured here with niece Maureen Kerton as mayoress, has died.

John Sullivan, the fifth child out of seven in the family, served as a councillor for the Langley ward for 30 years from 1974 to 2004.

And the toolmaker, who retired in 1996, had also represented the Rounds Green ward on the former Warley Country Borough Council.

Mr Sullivan was named Mayor of Sandwell in 1992-1993, with his nice Maureen Kerton acting as his mayoress, before becoming an Honorary Alderman in 2005 after his retirement as a councillor. He was later given the title of Honorary Freeman in 2007.

Sandwell Alderman Martin Prestidge, a long-standing friend to John, said: “I have known John for many years and we were very close friends as well as fellow councillors.

“John gave his all to the local community and his interest in local history led him to become a founder member of the Langley Local History Society. He also supported many local organisations including Langley Brass Band and The Barlow Theatre.

“He touched many lives and will be truly missed by all who knew him.”

The Sandwell flag at the authority’s council house in Oldbury has been lowered in a mark of respect.

Leader of Sandwell Council Councillor Rajbir Singh said “I am sad to hear of the passing of Honorary Freeman John Sullivan and my thoughts are with his family at this sad time. John dedicated his life to serving his local community and was a well-known figure in Langley. He will be missed by many.”

As councillor, John Sullivan made a major contribution to the work of the council especially in the area of housing. He was also chairman of the council from May 2001 until April 2003.

Some of his exploits included launching a petition with other ward councillors calling for urgent action to be taken at a notorious accident blackspot – as well as launching a crackdown on litter louts across the borough through a New Year’s campaign.

It was in December 1985 when a campaign was kick-started which saw Councillor Sullivan handed the reins of the Keep Britain Tidy Group, funded through the Manpower Services Commission, in the hope of creating a “bright new image” for the borough.

“We are not going to go around sweeping the place clean and picking up litter,” he said at the time. “Our aim is to make people more aware of the problems caused by litter and to change their attitude. We want to nip the litter problem in the bud rather than find ways to clear it up after it has happened.’

And in 2001 he led the investigation into the future of Sandwell’s 37,000 council homes, with tenants able to have their say on how the accommodation is run.