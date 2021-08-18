Afghans are suffering but we must not let them lose all hope

Roh Yakobi was tortured by the Taliban when he was 12 and has family members in Afghanistan whose lives are at risk

As a 12-year-old he was kidnapped and tortured by the Taliban before being freed to embark on a remarkable six year journey that would eventually take him to the Black Country, where he now lives as a British citizen.

The experience will be with him for the rest of his life, and the events of the past week – which have seen the Taliban take control of Afghanistan after the US withdrew its troops – have reopened wounds.

He says he has family members over there who he considers to be very much "at risk".

In recent days he has seen a chilling video from the village that he is from in Jaghori district, where a Taliban commander can be seen gathering residents together and chastising them.

"You can see that things are already changing and that people are being told off for not welcoming the Taliban into the village or raising the Taliban's white flag," Mr Yakobi told the Star from his home in Wolverhampton.

"These are patterns of behaviour that are going to make life more and more difficult for people.

"In fairness every Afghan who wants to have a dignified life is at risk."

The father-of-two has laid the blame for the chaos engulfing his homeland squarely at the feet of US President Joe Biden.

He says America's decision to withdraw its forces – which was followed within days by the Taliban seizing control of the country – would cause "incredible suffering" for the Afghan people and also have serious implications for world peace.

Accusing Mr Biden of betraying the Afghan people, Mr Yakobi said: "The Americans are largely responsible and have left the field open to be filled by the West's adversaries, China, Russia and Iran.

"It sends a signal that America and the West are no longer prepared to fight for their values, and are no longer willing to stand by their allies.

"As a country Afghanistan has a complex history. It has never been at peace with itself but this last 20 years has given it the opportunity to build state institutions that didn't previously exist.

"It began to slowly provide services and year by year Afghans were building on their achievements. Things were becoming more normal and people were getting used to a more urbanised way of life.

"Now the West's willingness to inflict defeat on itself has changed everything.

"All those tens of thousands of Afghan people fighting for the government have not totally disappeared. They will begin a new resistance against the Taliban.

"Afghanistan is not entering a new peaceful era, this is a new phase of conflict.

"As for the West, it is losing credibility in its claim over defending human rights around the world. It is hard to say that when you are abandoning a country.

"In Biden's speech he wasn't just saying 'America's back', he was saying it is 'American first'."

Mr Yakobi said any ideas that Western governments have of entering into negotiations with the Taliban were problematic.

"The Taliban has tested the West before," he said. "They didn't manage to win at fighting, but in negotiations they succeed in conning the West into accepting their promises.

"At every step they have not kept their promises, such as promising not to enter Kabul without a settlement negotiation with the Afghan leaders. They promised they would not take over government by force, which they did.

"The whole idea of a changed Taliban is not really possible. They are not capable of changing their values and we have to remember they are still a terrorist organisation.

"They see their mission as bestowed upon them by God and they are only answerable to what they perceive as God's will.

"Any international pressure will give them more justification to stick to their beliefs."

Mr Yakobi has urged the UK to "stick to its promise of not recognising the government taken by force", and said that other countries must be implored to do the same.

He said: "Our immediate concern should be to evacuate those who are under immediate risk, and to pressure the Tailban that they will have to respect all of the basic human rights.