'No-nonsense' asylum seeker plan backed by Black Country MP

Dudley North MP Marco Longhi

Marco Longhi said the Government had listened to "the silent majority of Britons" by bringing forward the Nationality and Borders Bill, which includes a provision to create an offshore processing centre for asylum seekers.

Home Secretary Priti Patel is set to introduce the legislation next week after talks reportedly opened with Denmark over sharing a centre in Africa.

It marks the first time the UK has legislated for the possible creation of offshore centres, which are designed to stem the number of illegal asylum seekers by using similar control methods to those employed by the Australian Government.

Mr Longhi, the Conservative MP for Dudley North, said: "Providing refuge to those experiencing persecution is a long-standing, noble national commitment, one which the United Kingdom has honoured throughout history.

"However, the current system is abused by irresponsible activist ‘rights’ lawyers and despicable human traffickers.

"I have long championed a no-nonsense, root and branch reform of the asylum system to bring an end to such practices.

"I am glad the Government listening to the silent majority of Britons who want to see firm action on this front."

Labour has branded the plans as "unconscionable" and has vowed to oppose the policy in the Commons.

Human rights campaigners have also slammed the plans, with the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) accusing ministers of "shifting responsibility to less wealthy countries".

According to Home Office figures more than 5,600 refugees have arrived in the country via English Channel boat crossings this year.