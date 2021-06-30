Unite candidate Gerard Coyne hails pandemic's 'unsung heroes' on Marston's visit

Gerard Coyne is bidding to become the next leader of Unite

Gerard Coyne, who is bidding to become the next general secretary of Unite, said brewery workers deserved praise for continuing to work during lockdown, producing millions of bottles and cans of beer for people who were stuck at home.

The former West Midlands regional secretary of Unite has unveiled plans to provide members with improved support with IT and training if he is successful in August's election.

Mr Coyne was speaking during a visit to Marston's Wolverhampton headquarters on Brewery Road, where he cut his teeth as young negotiator in the 1990s organising workers.

Mr Coyne, who is from West Bromwich, said: "The workers at Marston’s and all the other breweries in the UK are among the unsung heroes of the pandemic that kept working while everyone else was stuck at home.

"As general secretary I will reward the efforts of the members and the union reps with vastly improved support with IT and training so they can get a better deal in future."

Mr Coyne, who has been backed by the Marston's branch, is considered the mainstream candidate in the race to succeed Len McCluskey as Unite leader.

He is up against Unite's assistant general secretary Steve Turner, who has been backed by the Communist Party, and Sharon Graham, the executive officer for organising and leverage at the union.

Howard Beckett dropped out of the race earlier this month and endorsed Mr Turner amid claims of "grubby backroom deals" being struck to avoid splitting the left wing vote.

Since then Ms Graham has said she received “disgraceful” online abuse for refusing to stand aside.

She reportedly said she was given a “rough ride” after vowing to press on with her campaign, and that troll accounts had mocked up pictures of her as Margaret Thatcher.