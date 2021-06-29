Bilston town centre to move wards under new boundary plans

Bilston. Photo: Google.

The Boundary Commission has today published planned changes for council wards in Wolverhampton, which are being proposed so each councillor represents a similar number of electors.

The city will stay split into 20 wards, with three councillors representing each. However, all but three wards will see their boundaries changed.

Under the plans, which follow a consultation earlier this year, the whole of Bilston town centre will move from Bilston East into Bilston North. St Peter's ward will be expanded by taking on areas to the east of the city centre.

Bilston North councillor Phil Page said his ward had lost land to Bilston East in the past, while neighbouring Ettingshall had also grown due to more houses being built there.

He said: "Bilston North needs more voters to bring the numbers up. This sounds like an ideal solution to the problem."

The plans have today gone out to consultation and are scheduled to come into force in time for next year's council elections.

Professor Colin Mellors, chair of the Commission, said: “We want people in Wolverhampton to help us.

“We have drawn up proposals for new wards in Wolverhampton. We want to make sure these new electoral arrangements reflect communities. We also want them to be easy to understand and convenient for local people.

“Residents and local organisations can help us do that. We would like them to let us know whether they agree with our proposals before we take final decisions."

Details of the proposals can be viewed at consultation.lgbce.org.uk/node/24695

People can also give their views by e-mail at reviews@lgbce.org.uk, and by pos to: The Review Officer (Wolverhampton), LGBCE, PO Box 133, Blyth, NE24 9FE.