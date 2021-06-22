MP calls for new cinema as part of fresh vision for city centre

Residents are being asked for their views on the future of Lichfield city centre

The Lichfield MP has called for a range of new developments in the city centre, including pedestrianisation, more plants and trees, and an underground car park.

He also wants to see a new cinema built in the city, providing it is in keeping with Lichfield's "architectural heritage".

Mr Fabricant has urged residents to take part in Lichfield District Council’s survey on how they would like to see the city look over the coming years.

He said: “Lichfield already has beautiful parks and lakes and we don’t want to spoil that.

"But I believe the central core of the city could become far more attractive with pedestrianisation – provided adequate parking is provided close by for disabled residents – with more planting of trees and shrubs in the city centre, an imaginative approach the more modern and unattractive buildings in Market Street, plans to develop the Birmingham Road shopping and residential area, and a total rethink about the huge Bird Street parking space opposite the cathedral.

"Wouldn’t it be possible to have an underground car park instead and landscape the surface to provide an attractive vista across Minster Pool?

"And we need a cinema in the city too but it should be in keeping with our architectural heritage! Redevelopment has been done elsewhere without cheap construction methods and employing slabs of concrete. It can be done here too.

“Lichfield has a beautiful city centre, but it could be so much more so.

"Now there is a real opportunity to share your ideas with the district council who will make these planning decisions and will have to implement them.

"I hope as many people as possible will contribute to the council’s survey."