'I want to carry on Sandra's work': Husband of a councillor who died of Covid fighting for her old seat

Rob Hevican is hoping to succeed his late wife Sandra, inset, as a councillor for Tividale

Rob Hevican is standing as the Labour candidate for the Sandwell ward of Tividale in next month’s by-election.

The July 15 poll was triggered after his wife, Sandra Hevican, died aged 55 in March after contracting coronavirus.

Mr Hevican, 58, from Friar Park, said: “It has given me a bit of a purpose and something to focus on.

“Sandra was very caring and I want to carry on helping people in the ward in the same way that she helped people.

“I want to do what she did, which was to always be available and try your hardest to achieve things that are achievable for the people of Tividale.

“She was always there for people when they needed her. I want to be the same.”

Sandra, who was first elected in 2014 and worked as a housing benefits officer at Wolverhampton Council, tested positive for coronavirus on February 13, the same day as Mr Hevican.

He said they both suffered nothing stronger than a headache.

But while he made a full recovery, Sandra started to experience breathing difficulties and was taken to hospital on February 20.

When her condition did not improve she was put into intensive care and her condition deteriorated further..

Mr Hevican recalls: “When she first went into hospital it would have been her last day of self-isolation.

Horrific

“We thought she would just be in overnight, as the only symptom either of us had had was a bad headache.

“Then things got worse and she went down to 35 per cent oxygen.

“By the Thursday her lung had collapsed and there was no way back. It was the most horrific week.”

Mr Hevican said that he and the couple’s 28-year-old son were grateful for the support they had received having struggled to cope since Sandra’s death.

“It’s been terrible,” he said. “We’re struggling but we’re getting support. To lose someone like that, it’s something you never expect to happen.

“We were married for 35 years and together for 40.

“I always thought I’d be the first to go.

“There’s still a bit of disbelief there really about the whole thing.”

Mr Hevican, a retired Sandwell Council worker who spent 38 years with the authority, has already hit the campaign trail.

Tributes

He was notified he had won the candidacy by Labour’s regional headquarters last week and is determined to keep busy, inspired by the work of his wife. He said that if elected he plans to focus on community issues, including helping people who are struggling to get appointments at local surgeries.

“I’ve got four very busy weeks ahead before the election and I welcome that, as it will be great to be getting out and about and keeping busy,” he said.

“I’m happy to have something to aim at.”

Tributes have poured in for Sandra following her death.

Her close friend and fellow Tividale councillor Maria Crompton was among those to pay their respects.

She said: “Sandra was a hardworking councillor, and a very good friend and a dear colleague to many people.

“She was a lovely lady and so helpful to everyone. This is heartbreaking and we will all miss her so much.”

The nomination deadline for the by-election was last Thursday, with candidates from other parties also heading to the polls.

It comes after a turbulent period for the borough’s ruling Labour group, which saw the Conservatives win nine seats in May’s local elections to form the first official opposition on the council in years.

It marked the first time any Tory councillor had been elected in the borough in a decade, and the first Conservative representation there since 2015 when Anne Hughes lost her seat.

The Conservatives won in Charlemont with Grove Vale, Friar Park, Great Barr with Yew Tree, Great Bridge, Old Warley, Princes End, Rowley (two seats) and Wednesbury South.

After the elections Councillor Rajbir Singh was elected as the group’s fifth leader since February 2019 when Steve Eling stood down following his suspension by the Labour Party.