Coyne happy to be 'mainstream' candidate in battle for Unite

Gerard Coyne, from West Bromwich, is bidding to succeed Len McCluskey as leader of Unite

Gerard Coyne said he was the only candidate offering "real change" after Howard Beckett dropped out of the race to succeed Len McCluskey and endorsed Steve Turner.

Hard-left candidate Mr Turner, an assistant general secretary of Unite, says he is standing on a "blended manifesto" incorporating ideas from Mr Beckett, who is currently suspended by the Labour Party.

Mr Coyne, former regional secretary for Unite in the West Midlands, said the "desperate deal" made it clear that members who vote for Mr Turner will now get Mr Beckett "into the bargain".

It comes after Mr McCluskey reportedly held a series of behind closed doors meetings with Mr Turner, Mr Beckett and another candidate, Sharon Graham, in a bid to settle on a unity candidate who would not split the left's vote.

Mr Coyne said: "I’m happy to be the mainstream candidate for the members.

“I am the only candidate who would change the culture of the union, make its financial affairs transparent, improve its internal democracy and end the ill-judged attempts to drive the Labour Party from the back seat.

“Previously, I was up against three full time officers of Unite who represented continuity and were opposed to change. Now their number is reduced to two. It makes no difference.

“I am looking forward now to the main contest, in which members of Unite will decide whether their union needs real change or more of the same.

“It’s now clear that if you vote Turner, you get Beckett."

Unite's executive officer for organising and leverage, Ms Graham, who has pitched herself as the workers' candidate, has refused to stand aside in the poll.

Mr Turner, who has been backed by the Communist Party, won a place on the ballot after receiving 525 branch nominations, ahead of Ms Graham (349), Mr Beckett (328) and Mr Coyne (196).