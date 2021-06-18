MP and Sandwell Council leader in row over handling of £20m transport contract

Sandwell Council House

Councillor Rajbir Singh, leader of Sandwell Council, said West Bromwich East MP Nicola Richards should have first spoken with him before raising the matter in the House of Commons.

The Labour-run local authority is considering awarding the special educational needs [SEND] transport contract to two firms run by former employee Azeem Hafeez.

Tory MP Ms Richards said she was reluctant to raise concerns with Labour leader Councillor Singh due to "trust" issues with the local authority.

Ms Richards says there has been a "poisonous culture" at Sandwell Council going back to 2016, when Mr Hafeez was named in the Wragge Report probe into suspect land deals along with his father, former council deputy leader Mahboob Hussain.

Councillor Singh outlined his criticism to Ms Richards in a letter, and has also written to Jacob Rees-Mogg, Leader of the Commons, who suggested in Parliament that the matter might even warrant a police investigation.

In his letter to Ms Richards, Councillor Singh said: "I am disappointed that you did not take the opportunity at our recent meeting to discuss the matter directly with me.

"Surely in a matter such as this you agree that the logical and conventional first step would have been to approach the leader of the council to determine the facts before taking further action."

In response, Ms Richards wrote a letter which said: "I appreciate that you are the new council leader and a relatively new Sandwell councillor, but if you look back at the council’s form on these issues, you will clearly see why a member of parliament may not wish to raise these allegations in conversation if not prompted by yourself.

"Do excuse me if there is a lack of trust on my part."

She added: "We have all been shocked this week at the revelations regarding SEND transport provision.

"But it is more shocking that Councillor Singh is deciding to use this for political point scoring.

"He should be apologising for his council’s decision to let this debacle go right to the top. And not attacking me and the Leader of the House for calling the failures out.

"I hope he supports my call to West Midlands Police to open an investigation into these dealings within the council and he fully cooperates.

"He talks a good story about cleaning up the council.

"But after four leaders in the last four years, I await with bated breath so that we can begin to build a better council that is for the many and not the few."

Councillor Rajbir Singh's letter in full:

Dear Nicola,

You will be aware of my decision last Wednesday [16 June 2021] to defer the award of a school transport contract pending a full audit review. I am disappointed that you did not take the opportunity at our recent meeting to discuss the matter directly with me.

On this matter, I have been unequivocal and have given a firm commitment that the forthcoming investigation will leave no stone unturned. In the interests of full transparency, the auditor's report will be placed on the public record. I will also personally ensure it is independently reviewed, any recommendations fully implemented, and any irregularities shared directly with the police.

It is unfortunate that the same transparency and commitment to probity cannot be said for the government's awarding of multi-million-pound contracts during the pandemic, which is something I hope you will equally probe and challenge on behalf of the residents in Sandwell.

When we met on Wednesday, 16th June, only two days ago, we discussed a variety of local issues. I believe you were aware of the school transport contract during the meeting but unfortunately chose not to raise it with me directly to ascertain the facts. Instead, you chose to subsequently raise the matter in Parliament without a detailed understanding or full information - both of which you had an opportunity to ascertain with me.

Your decision not to raise the matter with me serves to undermine the apparent seriousness of your concerns and also raises questions about your motivations. Surely in a matter such as this you agree that the logical and conventional first step would have been to approach the Leader of the Council to determine the facts before taking further action.

As representatives of the people of Sandwell we have an incredibly tough road ahead if we are to secure the recovery following the pandemic, with better jobs and more opportunities for our residents. These are my priorities which I hope you also share.

As the new council leader, in office for less than a month, I have taken decisive action to make sure there is full transparency in the council procurement process. Let me assure you, under my watch, the council will always act in the public interest to provide the best possible services and ensure value for money for the taxpayer.

I would hope you and your government will also act in the best interests of our residents and support me to bring about lasting change, a successful recovery and a brighter future for local people.

MP Nicola Richards' letter in full:

Thank you for your letter dated 18th June regarding the SEND Transport Provision.

I am pleased to hear that, moving forward, you intend to ensure full transparency in the council’s procurement processes and you agree with me that these school transport contract proposals needed to be fully reviewed and investigated.

I too am surprised that in neither of the meetings we had this week you chose to brief me – and colleagues - on this issue or your plans for dealing with it.

If it is really your priority to clean up Sandwell Council’s reputation, surely this would have been top of the agenda in both meetings.

I appreciate that you are the new council leader and a relatively new Sandwell councillor, but if you look back at the council’s form on these issues, you will clearly see why a member of parliament may not wish to raise these allegations in conversation if not prompted by yourself.

Do excuse me if there is a lack of trust on my part.

If we are to be honest, I have grave concerns about the running of this council which I have held even before I was elected in December 2019.

We have been through a number of these serious issues at our meetings this week which sadly only cover the basic services that Sandwell Council should already be able to effectively deliver for our residents.

You will remember my list of concerns was lengthy and I chose to hold some back for further meetings due to time constraints.

At the heart of the council, I believe that there is still a poisonous culture, which was evidenced in the Wragge Report of 2016, and I do not believe that this has ever been sufficiently tackled.

This week’s news suggests there remains similar negative influences within Sandwell Council.

How can it possibly be the case that council officers were allowed to draw up these proposals and, furthermore, they were allowed to make it all the way to cabinet sign-off before being scrutinised properly?