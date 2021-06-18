Coyne facing two left wing candidates as Unite leadership race takes another twist

Unite leadership candidate Gerard Coyne, from West Bromwich

Howard Beckett, the assistant general secretary of Unite, has pulled out of the contest to succeed Len McCluskey and will now support Steve Turner.

It comes after centrist candidate Gerard Coyne, the former West Midlands regional secretary of the union, had suggested that left-wing candidates were plotting a "grubby backroom deal" to stop him from winning.

Mr Beckett's decision to step aside leaves Mr Coyne facing two left-wingers in his bid to succeed Mr McCluskey, who he narrowly lost out to in the 2017 leadership contest.

Mr Beckett and Mr Turner said in a joint statement: “Howard Beckett has decided he will support Steve Turner as Unite’s next general secretary.

"Both recognise the vision and strengths of their respective campaigns and Steve Turner recognises the key manifesto commitments and energy generated by Howard’s campaign.

“They will both work to implement a blended manifesto, taking the best ideas from both candidates, when Steve Turner becomes general secretary."

The pair say they plan to campaign alongside each other ahead of the election in August, presenting a "joint programme".

Howard Beckett has dropped out of the race and has endorsed Steve Turner

Mr Beckett, who was appointed to Labour's National Executive Committee last year, is currently suspended by the party after he called Home Secretary Priti Patel "disgusting" in a tweet and saying she should be deported.

He later apologised and claimed his words had been taken out of context.

John Spellar, the Labour MP for Warley and a supporter of Mr Coyne's candidacy, said: "Gerard Coyne was an excellent regional secretary for the West Midlands.

"He will be focusing on the issues that members are concerned with, not political backroom deals.

"If anything, Steve Turner has damaged himself by allowing himself to become associated with the extreme views of Howard Backett."

Earlier this month Mr Coyne, from West Bromwich, upset the odds to get a place on the ballot paper after securing the 172 required branch nominations.

Mr Beckett had suggested in February that should any "right-wing" candidate get on the ballot paper the left would forge an agreement to fall in behind one candidate.