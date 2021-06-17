MP calls for church singing to be restored amid Covid

Michael Fabricant MP wants to see the return of choral singing in churches

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant compared the relaxation of singing to yoga as he told MPs in the Commons that "in the good old days" he would "unwind by going to Evensong in Lichfield Cathedral".

He called for assurances that "come July 19, things will truly get back to normal".

Responding, Andrew Selous, the MP representing the Church Commissioners, said: "The Church is having ongoing discussions with the Government about when choral and communal singing in churches and cathedrals can return and I'm very aware how frustrating the current situation is for choirs across the country."

Mr Fabricant said: "Some people relax with yoga, others with Tai chi, perhaps you do Mr Speaker, but I in the good old days, when I used to have a week in Westminster and then get back to Lichfield, unwind by going to Evensong in Lichfield Cathedral, very relaxing indeed.

"But for whatever reason people go for Evensong, perhaps even religious reasons some worship, there's a need for it to be restored, so what assurance can (he) give that come July 19, things will truly get back to normal in Lichfield and elsewhere."

Mr Selous said: "He's absolutely right about the beauty of our choral tradition and how much it is cherished and we all want to see a return as quickly as possible."

Mr Fabricant said he had been contacted by a number of constituents asking when choral singing in churches and elsewhere would be permitted again.