In detail: Proposed boundary changes for the Black Country and Staffordshire

The Boundary Commission has proposed a series of changes under its latest boundary review, which aims to even up the number of people in constituencies across the country.

The latest plans will see the region lose two seats in Parliament, dropping from 25 to 23, while some seats will be renamed and dozens of wards will move between constituencies.

Constituency list before changes (25):

Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South East, Wolverhampton South West, Dudley North, Dudley South, Stourbridge, Halesowen and Rowley Regis, Warley, West Bromwich East, West Bromwich West, Walsall North, Walsall South, Aldridge-Brownhills, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, South Staffordshire, Stafford, Stone, Burton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Stoke-on-Trent South, Tamworth.

Constituency list after changes (23):

Wolverhampton North East, Wolverhampton South East, Wolverhampton West, Dudley, Stourbridge, Halesowen, Smethwick and Rowley Regis, West Bromwich East, West Bromwich West, Walsall, Bloxwich and Brownhills, Cannock Chase, Lichfield, Kingswinford and South Staffordshire, Stafford, Stone and Great Wyrley, Burton, Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire Moorlands, Stoke-on-Trent Central, Stoke-on-Trent North, Stoke-on-Trent South, Tamworth.

Wolverhampton

All three constituencies are to be enlarged under the plans.

Wolverhampton South West – renamed Wolverhampton West and will include Oxley (from Wolverhampton North East) and Blakenhall (from Wolverhampton South East).

Wolverhampton South East – expanded to include Darlaston, from Walsall South and the centre of Willenhall from Walsall North.

Wolverhampton North East – expanded to include Willenhall North and Short Heath, both currently in Walsall North.

Walsall

The borough will lose one constituency overall, with two news ones created.

Bloxwich and Brownhills – taking in Birchills Leamore, Blakenall, Bloxwich East and Bloxwich West from the current Walsall North seat; plus Brownhills, Pelsall, Rushall-Shelfield and part of Aldridge from the Aldridge-Brownhills constituency.

Walsall – taking in wards currently in Walsall South, including Paddock, Palfrey, Pheasey Park Farm and St Matthew’s; plus Aldridge Central and South, and Streetly, both currently in Aldridge-Brownhills.

Sandwell and Dudley

Seven seats will become six, with Dudley South set to be split between other constituencies.

West Bromwich West – expanded to take in the Dudley Council ward of Coseley East, which is currently in the Wolverhampton South East constituency.

West Bromwich East – expanded to take in the Sandwell Council ward of St Pauls.

Dudley North – expanded to include the ward of Brockmoor and Pensnett, which is currently in Dudley South. Renamed Dudley.

Stourbridge – expanded northwards to include Netherton, Woodside and St Andrews, and Brierley Hill, all of which are currently in Dudley South.

Halesowen and Rowley Regis – expanded westwards to include the Dudley Council wards of Cradley and Wollescote, and Quarry Bank and Dudley Wood. It will also include part of Blackheath. The constituency will be renamed Halesowen.

Warley – expanded westwards to include Rowley Regis and part of Blackheath. Name changed to Smethwick and Rowley Regis.

Staffordshire

Set to lose one seat overall, while South Staffordshire will take in part of Dudley.