Wolverhampton MP urges ministers to do more to help carers

Stuart Anderson, Conservative MP for Wolverhampton South West

Stuart Anderson has called on the Government to do more to help people who look after others because of long-term ill-health or disability.

To mark Carers Week, the Conservative Wolverhampton South West MP has unveiled a three-part plan. He wants to connect carers with the support available; ensure that they are recognised and visible in the community, and remove any barriers to participation in wider society, such as in employment or training.

Mr Anderson, said ministers must "double down" on a Tory manifesto commitment to support working families, including carers.

He said: "Carers Week is an important opportunity to thank our carers and help caring become much more visible and more valued.

"Informal carers are often unsung heroes of our society; they help some of the most vulnerable people in our community lead fulfilling lives and I am determined to ensure that they are supported.

"I have called on the Government to do the same."

According to official figures there were 1,240 carers claiming the carer's allowance in Wolverhampton South West in November 2020, while in 2019/20, the total value of claims issued stood at around £4.3 million.