'Carrot, not the stick' needed to increase public transport usage, Mayor says

West Midlands Mayor Andy Street

Andy Street said he was committed to ensuring the region had a range of "viable and attractive alternatives" to cars in order to protect the environment and save people money.

He said "punitive" schemes such as the Clean Air Zone in Birmingham should only be a small part of the solution to the region's "transport challenge".

Mr Street said: "If we want people to use their cars less, we have to provide a suitable alternative.

"I continue to be a passionate believer that the only way to tackle congestion and gridlock on our roads is to transform public transport."

The Mayor said Government backing had helped the region increase spending on public transport seven-fold in the four years to 2021,

He cited the extension of Metro lines and the new cycle hire scheme as key developments, but added: "Transport is not just about public sector investment.

"It is also about working with the private sector to improve choice and bring in their huge resources.

"Later this month National Express is going to introduce a raft of significant fare cuts across its services – aligning with the end of lockdown.

"It will now be substantially cheaper to use the bus than it has been for years.

"And not just cheaper, better. National Express continue to invest in their fleet, including their modern platinum buses which are cleaner, greener and more comfortable for passengers.

"On top of that, the region is seeing the ongoing roll-out of emission-free electric and hydrogen buses."

He added that the cross city line would be "transformed with new electric trains, increasing capacity and improving the travelling experience for everyone".

Mr Street said: "The introduction today of a Clean Air Zone in Birmingham has been hotly debated.

"While I support the principle behind the concept, I also understand the serious misgivings of those who fear they will be unfairly impacted by this attempt to reduce the number of local car journeys.

"Ultimately, punitive charges like this can only be a small part of the solution to the transport challenge we face.

"The key is providing viable, attractive alternatives to the private car that people positively choose as their preference. The carrot, not the stick."