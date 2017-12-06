Gavin Williamson - Bodyguards follow MP on cinema trips

Gavin Williamson’s rapid rise through the Government ranks has seen him handed the key Cabinet post of Defence Secretary at a time when the armed forces are facing a funding crisis.

But while battling the Treasury for a budget boost is undoubtedly a major new test, Mr Williamson’s says his new role has also led to drastic changes on the home front.

In an exclusive interview with the Express & Star, the former Chief Whip told how his post had impacted on the personal freedom enjoyed by he and his wife Joanne, and the couple’s daughters’ Annabel, aged 13 and Grace, 11.

He also hailed his constituents for their ‘unwavering support’, and insisted that South Staffordshire would remain a key focus of his work as a politician.

“To some extent your life changes so much and you have to always be thinking ahead,” said Mr Williamson, who was appointed Defence Secretary by Theresa May on November 2.

“It is not just a case of me, Jo and the children jumping in the car and heading off down to Sainsbury’s or Aldi.

“Wherever we go we are followed by police officers. It happened when we went to Boundary Mill shopping recently.

“Even going to the cinema to see the new Paddington film, my daughters look around and there are two armed officers sitting a few rows behind.

“Most 13-year-olds are embarrassed by their parents, but I think my daughter’s embarrassment is enhanced by my role.”

Mr Williamson, who was elected the MP for South Staffordshire in 2010, considers himself an adopted son of the area, having grown up in Scarborough.

He said he was ‘deeply honoured’ to have been appointed Defence Secretary, a position which he was given by Theresa May following Michael Fallon’s resignation.

However, he was unequivocal in his response when asked if his senior cabinet role would mean constituency issues taking a backseat.

“Not at all,” he said. “My constituency is so important to me. It is defines who I am.

“If anything my position gives me a louder voice to speak up on behalf of my constituents.”

“People across South Staffordshire have been so wonderful,” he added, reflecting on his early weeks in post.

“I have had hundreds of emails of support and I have to say I am touched. They have been mostly concerned about the added pressures on my family.” In recent weeks Mr Williamson has visited the Royal Navy base in Devonport, landed on the deck of HMS Queen Elizabeth, and met troops on Salisbury Plain.

But he says that despite his packed schedule, there will always be time for home comforts –even if it does mean him carrying out his duties with a couple of armed police in tow.

“South Staffordshire is my home. It is where I live and it is where my heart is,” he said. “I never intended to be a London-based politician. I think that spending time in the constituency keeps you a lot more real and grounded.”