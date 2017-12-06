Ditch the Jag, Prime Minister - Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant calls for a new electric car at Number 10

Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant asked the Prime Minister to make him 'an important promise' to switch the car for a more environmentally friendly version manufactured in the West Midlands .

Describing the West Midlands as being at 'the very heart of European autonomous drive and electric drive cars', Mr Fabricant said at Prime Minister's Questions: "Will she make an important promise to me personally?

"Will she get rid of that gas-guzzling Jaguar of hers in Number 10 Downing Street, and get a modern Jaguar – an electric one – from the West Midlands?

"Because we are the party of the future, not the old Labour party dinosaurs opposite."

In response Mrs May said: "Perhaps I could just let my honourable friend know that sadly the Jaguar in Number 10 Downing Street is not mine."

She said that the West Midlands was 'at the heart of this important industry'.

"We are investing £31 million in the West Midlands for the development of testing infrastructure for connected and autonomous vehicles, and we will also build on the West Midlands expertise in self-driving cars as we invest a further £5 million into an initial 5G testbed.

"And I certainly look forward to seeing this technology developing further."