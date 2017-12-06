Adrian Bailey MP calls for support for car industry

The Labour MP for West Bromwich West pressed Theresa May over the flagging sector after motor manufacturers announced a year-on-year drop in car sales of more than 11 per cent.

Speaking at Prime Minister's Questions, Mr Bailey said: "They blame confusion caused by the Government's incoherent policy on clean air and diesels, Budget measures, and uncertainty caused by Brexit.

"This industry is vital for both the national economy and jobs in the West Midlands. What is the Government going to do to turn this around?"

Mrs May said the Government was committed to 'supporting the future of the automotive industry'.

"We recognise its importance for the West Midlands," she said.

"We recognise its importance for the United Kingdom, and that's why it is one of those sectors that we have included in our industrial strategy so that we can support those jobs and prosperity for the future."