Corbyn launches scathing attack on Tory cuts at Black Country rally – WITH VIDEO AND PICTURES

The Labour leader launched a scathing attack on the Government when he addressed a crowd of Labour activists at the Bethel Convention Centre, Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, tonight.

Jeremy Corbyn in West Bromwich

Picture gallery:

Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn addresses a post-Budget rally at the Bethel Convention Centre, West Bromwich Supporters listen to the speech Shadow chancellor John McDonnell, deputy leader Tom Watson and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn joins supporters as they hold up a banner Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn is congratulated by deputy leader Tom Watson Tom Watson at the rally Cat Hobbs Watching the other speakers Jeremy Corbyn and Tom Watson Faiza Shaheen Taking a snapshot

He was joined by deputy leader and West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson and shadow chancellor John McDonnell in his call for the Prime Minister to 'finally put an end to austerity'.

Mr Corbyn has predicted that Chancellor Philip Hammond's Budget will 'unravel' within days, continuing the 'misery' for people across the country.

He said the UK economy was 'on its knees' and that the Government had failed in its attempts to build 'an economy fit for the future'.

"Philip Hammond has not given a penny more for our police," he said. "Nothing for West Midlands Police who have suffered £145 million in cuts and the loss of 2,000 officers while crime is on the up.

"Other than a tiny amount for maths teaching there is not a penny more for education. But in the Black Country, £49 million is being cut from schools’ budgets. How are they supposed to cope?

"There is not a penny more for social care, for mental health or children’s services. Not a penny more for our fire service.

"And not a penny more for our public sector workers who, like everyone else, will see their living standards continue to fall for years to come.

"Unlike the Tory Chancellor, Labour will ask the very richest in our society to pay a bit more so we can properly fund our NHS, social care, education, the police and the other public services we all rely on.

"The next Labour government will invest in our people, and in our industries, and build an economy that works for the many, not the few."

Other speakers at the event included 'policy guru' Faiza Shaheen from the union-backed think tank Class, and Cat Hobbs from left-wing campaign group We Own It.