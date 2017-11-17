Andy Street: MPs back Mayor's bid for more funding

Ahead of next week's Budget, 36 MPs from across the political divide have given their backing to Tory Mayor Andy Street's proposals for stage two of the region's devolution deal.

They group, which includes Labour deputy leader and West Bromwich East MP Tom Watson, have written to Philip Hammond asking for more money and devolved powers to the West Midlands Combined Authority.

The letter requests additional funding for the Metro extension from Wednesbury to Brierley Hill, cash to fund new infrastructure for cycling, and regional control over skills training and career advice.

It also asks for cash to develop electric vehicles and support the automotive, manufacturing and digital industries.

New approaches to tackling homelessness – including the Housing First scheme – and mental health issues are also listed as 'some of the most important asks' of the Government.

The letter says: "We stand with local authority leaders from across the region and with the Mayor of the combined authority Andy Street, in supporting these asks of Government.

"We hope that you will consider them favourably during your Budget deliberations."

Mr Street has been call for greater powers from Whitehall – so-called 'Devolution Two' – took him to Downing Street in August where he discussed the issue with Theresa May.

The first devolution deal brought investment worth £8bn into the region, and Mr Street believes the strong relationship between the West Midlands and Mrs May's Government put the region in the box seat for a second deal.

Other MPs to sign the letter include Labour's Ian Austin, who represents Dudley North, and Conservative MPs James Morris, of Halesowen and Rowley Regis, and Wendy Morton, who represents Aldridge-Brownhills.

Walsall North Tory MP Eddie Hughes said: "I was pleased to write to Philip Hammond to support Andy Street's devolution proposals for the West Midlands.

"Tackling housing, homelessness, transport and skills – as well as supporting local business – are key to unlocking the region’s potential."

Mr Street said: "I am delighted that we have the support of so many MPs from across the political divide as we continue our negotiations with Government for our second devolution deal in next week’s Budget."

This week the Mayor pledged his support for new Government proposals to boost innovation and tech industries.

The package includes the creation of a new technology hub in Birmingham, increasing the number of tech visas available to West Midlands businesses, and a programme of support to help young people stay safe online.