Jeremy Lefroy named among 'Brexit mutineers' as tension mounts among Tories

The Commons has continued its line-by-line scrutiny of the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill after a first day which saw mounting evidence of Tory unrest about Mrs May's approach to Brexit.

The Prime Minister was put on notice that she will face a revolt over moves to enshrine the date of Brexit in law, with former Cabinet minister Ken Clarke calling the proposal "ridiculous and unnecessary", adding: "It could be positively harmful to the national interest."

Tory former attorney general Dominic Grieve told MPs that no amount of "arm twisting" would make him vote for the amendment, which sets the UK's departure from the EU at 11pm March 29, 2019.

Tempers frayed after Bernard Jenkin said any MPs who did not want to fix the Brexit date are "open to the charge that they don't want us to leave the European Union", prompting fellow senior Tory Anna Soubry to label him a "disgrace".

Ms Soubry also hit out at a Daily Telegraph front page labelling her, Mr Clarke, Mr Grieve and 12 other prominent Tory critics including the Stafford MP Mr Lefroy of the legislation 'the Brexit mutineers'.

Tomorrow's Daily Telegraph front page: The Brexit mutineers #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/ZeYzWT2Mfy — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) November 14, 2017

It was a "blatant piece of bullying that goes to the very heart of democracy", although she said she viewed it as a "badge of honour".

Brexit Minister Steve Baker said: "I regret any media attempts to divide our party. My Parliamentary colleagues have sincere suggestions to improve the Bill which we are working through and I respect them for that."

The amendment fixing the date of Brexit will not be voted on until next month at the earliest, and the Government survived the early skirmishes in the battle to get the so-called repeal bill through the Commons.

A series of attempts to rewrite the legislation were seen off with Government majorities ranging from 20 to 266.