Author to talk about Molineux history

WOLVES 6 SCANNED PICS FROM BOOK 'ENGINEERING ARCHIE' ABOUT FOOTBALL GROUND DESIGNER ARCHIBALD LEITCH. Molineux in the 1950s

Dave will talk about Archie Leitch's transformation of Molineux between 1925 and 1935 at a meeting of the Wolverhampton Society starting at 7.30.

Leitch was one of the most celebrated architects of football grounds in the 20th century, with his crowning glory being the still-standing main stand at Ibrox in Glasgow.

Between 1925 and 1935 he completely rebuilt Molineux, creating the ground that would see the club through its glory years of the 1950s.

His stadium remained largely intact until the construction of the new Molineux Street stand in 1979, and his South Bank stand remained in place until 1992.

Dave, 68, who lives in Pattingham, is the author of Cometh Light, a book which looks at Wolves emergence as a footballing force between 1888 and 1939, and the social and industrial changes that affected Wolverhampton over the same period.