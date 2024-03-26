Book looks at town's ghostly history

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paranomal Burton Upon Trent by Richard O'Connor traces the Staffordshire town's history back to Roman times, and looks at how its rich and varied history may contribute to reports of ghost sightings.

It looks at the town's historic monastery, and the medieval bridge which was the scene of two significant battles, the first in 1322, and then again during the English Civil War.

Burton was also home to the powerful Paget and Peel families, who played a significant role in the Industrial Revolution.