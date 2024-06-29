Seventies Dudley: An amazing look back at 12 photos of life in Dudley during the 1970s

A decade of strikes, with miners, postal workers, and dustmen all taking part in industrial action, the 70s was a tumultuous time in the UK, as well as being a defining era for the world at large.

Massive economical changes and political controversies - such as the Watergate scandal - were the hallmark of this time. The end of the decade also marked the advent of Margaret Thatcher's historic tenure as our Prime Minister.

Dudley was developed substantially in the early 20th century, with the construction of entertainment venues including a theatre and cinemas, with two indoor shopping centres being added later in the century.

Following local government reforms in 1966, Dudley was expanded to include the majority of the former urban districts of Brierley Hill and Sedgley, along with parts of Coseley, Amblecote and Rowley Regis; an area in the eastern section of the town was also transferred into the new borough of Warley.